Consumer credit rose 10.8pc in November compared with a year ago, representing the fastest rise since 2005.

“Consumer credit growth of nearly 11pc is a difficult number to ignore – it’s very rapid,” said Mr Brazier.

Martin Taylor, an external member of the FPC, described the pace of credit growth as a “flashing light” on the FPC’s dashboard of risks.

The former Barclays chief said growth at this pace risked becoming a “big concern in the coming quarter” if real income growth started to slow amid higher inflation.

“The big thing that’s happened in the British economy since Brexit is that people have got on with their lives. Thank goodness.

“Increasingly they’ve got on with their lives thanks to consumer credit, which is another issue.”

Mr Carney also told the TSC that failure to secure a transition deal with Brussels after the UK’s exit terms from the EU are agreed posed a bigger financial stability risk to the 27 member bloc than to the UK.

“I’m not saying there are not financial stability risks to the UK – and there are economic risks to the UK – but there are greater financial stability risks on the continent in the short term for the transition than there are for the UK,” he said.