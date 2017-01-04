After a private service and burial for mother and daughter icons Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the family plans to hold a grand public memorial featuring many Hollywood celebrities.

According to TMZ, the private service will be held this Thursday, Jan. 5 at Forest Lawn in Burbank, where Carrie and Debbie will be buried side-by-side. No celebrities will be speaking at that service, the site reported, but Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd will speak if she feels up to it.

The public memorial has no set date yet, but Billie will be leading the plans for that event, once she gets past the private service. TMZ was told that the family has reached out to Meryl Streep to deliver the keynote eulogy at the public memorial, since Meryl played Carrie’s part in Fisher’s semi-autobiographical “Postcards from the Edge,” and she was also close to Debbie.

The family also plans to reach out to “Star Wars” actors to speak, including Mark Hamill, who has been sharing his own touching statements on social and other media. George Lucas is expected to attend the public memorial, but not speak.

If the public event continues on its current theme, it will be quite the Hollywood event. TMZ says Debbie’s costumes from “Singin’ in the Rain” will be on display, along with Carrie’s Princess/General Leia costumes from “Star Wars.”

Carrie and Debbie died within one day of each other — Fisher on Dec. 27, at age 60, after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to L.A., then Reynolds on Dec. 28 at age 84, after suffering a stroke.

HBO is airing the documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” this Saturday January 7 at 8 p.m. Here’s the heartbreaking (but funny) official trailer:

