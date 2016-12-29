Carrie Fisher left a whole galaxy in mourning, and several grieving fans are now visiting a makeshift star created in her honor on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The “Star Wars” icon died Tuesday at age 60, without ever getting her own official star. So an enterprising fan created one, reading:

CARRIE FISHER

MAY THE FORCE

BE WITH YOU

ALWAYS

HOPE

According to The Hollywood Reporter, visiting fans created a line down Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday, waiting for their chance to take a photo or leave flowers, candles, cinnamon rolls, or a lightsaber. “This will do until she gets an official one,” one visitor told THR. Another told the site, “I’m shocked she doesn’t already have a star. But I’m not at all surprised a fan made one for her.”

Watch some of the visitors pay their respects:

The scene at Carrie Fisher’s fan-made star on the Walk of Fame (via @TheRyanParker) https://t.co/bD5mpKZFtQpic.twitter.com/1YebE4063J — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 28, 2016

Fisher was most famous for her role as Princess Leia, but she was also a celebrated writer, author, advocate, and actress in many other films and TV series. Before her Dec. 23 heart attack, she had completed her work in “Star War: Episode VIII,” and just recently taped another appearance for the sitcom “Catastrophe.” She will also be heard in two upcoming episodes of “Family Guy.”

