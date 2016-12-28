While film fans may know Carrie Fisher first and foremost as Princess Leia, the actress was also a successful author and writer, too, who worked as an uncredited script doctor on many high-profile Hollywood flicks and penned several bestselling books that were filled with her trademark sardonic wit. And in one of those tomes, Fisher, who passed away Tuesday at age 60, had planned out the perfect obituary for herself.

The quote in question comes from Fisher’s 2008 autobiography, “Wishful Drinking,” which was based on her one-woman stage show of the same name (which later became an HBO documentary). In the book, which is filled with juicy anecdotes about Fisher’s career, the actress recalled an early day on set with “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, and a conversation about the iconic white dress that her character wears when she’s first introduced in the 1977 film.

Lucas and Fisher apparently had some very different opinions about the look of the costume — specifically, what should or should not be worn underneath the outfit — leading Fisher to wonder about Lucas’s thought process. Her musings led her dream up a hilarious future cause of death for herself, and declare, “I think that this would make for a fantastic obit.”

Here’s the relevant passage from “Wishful Drinking”:

George comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, “You can’t wear a bra under that dress.” So I say, “Okay, I’ll bite. Why?” And he says, “Because … there’s no underwear in space.” I promise you this is true, and he says it with such conviction too! Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn’t see any bras or panties or briefs anywhere. What happens is you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t — so you get strangled by your own bra. Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.

That sounds like the perfect way to remember the feisty princess. Rest in peace (and far away from malicious underwear), Carrie.

