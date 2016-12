Fisher has been in hospital since December 23, when she fell ill on a United Airlines flight.

Said to be initially “unresponsive”, she was rushed to hospital in LA where she was treated in an intensive care unit.

Fans had held out hope for a recovery following reports she was “stable”, with her mother Debbie Reynolds, the actress, tweeting on Christmas Day: “Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change,we will share it.