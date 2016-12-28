Carrie Fisher, the actress who shot to international fame playing the iconic role of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” series, has died. She was 60.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on Friday, December 23 during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Paramedics met her plane at the airport, and she was rushed to a local hospital, where she remained until her death this week.

A family spokesperson, Simon Halls, released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, confirming that Fisher passed away on Tuesday morning.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds , also released a statement on Facebook.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds wrote. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Fisher, the daughter of Reynolds and musician Eddie Fisher, made her film debut alongside Warren Beatty in 1975’s “Shampoo,” and was only 19 when she appeared in 1977’s “Star Wars” as the rebellious Leia. The role — which she reprised in the next two installments of the original series, “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” and again 32 years later in 2015’s “The Force Awakens” — made her a star, and she went on to appear in numerous other films throughout her career, including “The Blues Brothers,” “The Man with One Red Shoe,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “The ‘Burbs,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” and “Soapdish.”

Her television work included appearances on series such as “Frasier,” “Sex and the City,” “Smallville,” “Weeds,” “30 Rock,” “Robot Chicken,” “Entourage,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Family Guy.” Most recently, she had recurring roles on “Catastrophe” and “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.”

But Fisher wasn’t just defined by her acting work, carving out a successful second career for herself as a writer and author. She penned the semi-autobiographical bestselling novel “Postcards from the Edge” in 1987 (turned into a 1990 film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine, written by Fisher and directed by Mike Nichols), as well as several memoirs, including “Wishful Drinking” (adapted from a one-woman show, and later turned into an HBO documentary).

Her most recent book, “The Princess Diarist,” was released just last month and detailed her experiences making the original “Star Wars” movies (and revealed her affair with costar Harrison Ford). Fisher also reportedly worked as a script doctor — in an uncredited capacity — for numerous major Hollywood films, including “The Wedding Singer,” “Hook,” “Sister Act,” and the first two “Star Wars” prequels, “The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones.”

Fisher was also an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness, after being diagnosed as bipolar in 1985. She publicly and frankly discussed her issues with substance abuse — much of it detailed in her books — which began when she was just 13 years old.

The actress was briefly wed to musician Paul Simon from 1983 to 1984. Her only child, Lourd, was born in 1992, while Fisher was dating talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Fisher is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourd; her mother, Debbie Reynolds; her brother, Todd Reynolds; two half-sisters, Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher; and her travel companion — and social media star — French bulldog, Gary.

[via: People]