As the grieving process continues following the deaths of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, those closest to the Hollywood stars are beginning the emotional task of arranging funerals.

While nothing has been finalized just yet, E! News has learned that discussions are currently underway to determine what is the best way to honor two talented ladies.

According to Todd Fisher, a joint funeral has been discussed but is not official.

“That is my preference,” he shared with E! News. “Obviously it’s not finalized, but I think that sounds like a grand idea given the beautiful story between them.”

In only a matter of months, both Debbie and Carrie were set to star in the HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.