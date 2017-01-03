Lourd, who stars in US comedy-horror series Scream Queens, appeared alongside her mother and grandmother at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In November 2015, Lourd accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on behalf of Reynolds at the Governors Awards ceremony.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother Todd confirmed last week the two Hollywood stars will be laid to rest in a joint funeral.

Following Reynolds’ death, he said: “She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’, and then she was gone.”

On Friday, he added: “My mother and my sister are together right now.”