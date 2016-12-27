The galaxy is mourning “Star Wars” actress and successful author Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Among the countless heartfelt tributes from fans and Hollywood luminaries alike that have been pouring in since the news broke are several touching remembrances from Fisher’s “Star Wars” costars.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the series — and brother of Fisher’s Princess Leia — tweeted out a short, stunned response to Fisher’s passing, sharing a photo of the stars together and writing that he was “devastated” and had “no words.”

no words #Devastatedpic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016

Harrison Ford, who played Fisher’s onscreen love interest Han Solo (and with whom Fisher recently revealed she had an affair while filming the original trilogy) released a statement praising the actress, and offering his support to her family and friends. His statement said:

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Many more costars paid tribute to Fisher on social media, including Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), David Prowse (the original Darth Vader), and Warwick Davis (Wicket the Ewok from “Return of the Jedi”).

I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie’s passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher – now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

More recent costars from “The Force Awakens” and the upcoming “Episode VIII,” Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata) and Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), also offered their condolences, as did upcoming “Episode IX” director Colin Trevorrow.

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

We’ve lost our Princess. pic.twitter.com/N9xMYe6jLT — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 27, 2016

Always. pic.twitter.com/DvRhYCSHeV — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) December 27, 2016

“Star Wars” creator George Lucas released a statement praising Fisher’s acting and writing talents, and “very colorful personality.” Her Leia was “a great and powerful princess — feisty, wise, and full of hope.”

George Lucas on Carrie Fisher: pic.twitter.com/ehR0cBE2lX — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 27, 2016

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also released a statement:

“She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly.” -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQLpic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

“Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger remembered Fisher in his own statement:

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, on Carrie Fisher’s passing: pic.twitter.com/syIhNC5ULa — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) December 27, 2016

Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she remained until her death on Tuesday morning. She was 60.

[via: Entertainment Weekly, TheWrap, StarWars.com]