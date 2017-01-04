The suspect is said to be a light-skinned black man, aged between 25 and 30, who is slim, around 5ft 9ins with short cropped black hair.

He was wearing a blue trench coat and blue jeans, police said.

Chaim Kahan, from Stamford Hill Shomrim, said: “This was a horrific robbery, the woman is still very shaken and scared to leave her home.

“The two-year-old girl who was toppled over in the buggy, has since had terrible nightmares, waking up every few minutes, asking if the robber has already been caught.”



