Meryl Streep faced the wrath of Donald Trump Sunday after speaking against him in a powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globes, but she didn’t face it alone.

A host of celebrities were quick to defend her after the president-elect called her “over-rated” in a predictable Twitter rant early Monday morning. She received support from a range of entertainment industry talents, including actors, musicians, writers, and filmmakers. Those who spoke up shared a variety of messages, but one of the most common themes was that the idea of Streep — a three-time Academy Award winner — being considered less than a legend was laughable.

While Streep managed to go through her entire speech without once naming Trump, the same can’t be said for many of the tweets below. Some of her defenders referred directly to the reality star-turned-politician and laid out their own criticisms, from questioning his judgment to calling him “childish.” Needless to say, we probably haven’t heard the end of this.

Let 2017 go down as the year that a Golden Globes acceptance speech inspired a public feud with an incoming U.S. president. These are strange times we live in.

