Meryl Streep faced the wrath of Donald Trump Sunday after speaking against him in a powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globes, but she didn’t face it alone.

A host of celebrities were quick to defend her after the president-elect called her “over-rated” in a predictable Twitter rant early Monday morning. She received support from a range of entertainment industry talents, including actors, musicians, writers, and filmmakers. Those who spoke up shared a variety of messages, but one of the most common themes was that the idea of Streep — a three-time Academy Award winner — being considered less than a legend was laughable.

While Streep managed to go through her entire speech without once naming Trump, the same can’t be said for many of the tweets below. Some of her defenders referred directly to the reality star-turned-politician and laid out their own criticisms, from questioning his judgment to calling him “childish.” Needless to say, we probably haven’t heard the end of this.

She is over rated as an actress like Michael Jordon is over rated as a basketball player or Sully as a pilot or Ted Williams at baseball. https://t.co/yDfkSVgBHH — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

Calling #Meryl overrated is a howler. Let’s see how history rates #donaldtrump. She’s a hero this morning. — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) January 9, 2017

Trump thinks Meryl Streep is an overrated actress? Wow his judgment is even worse than I thought. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) January 9, 2017

Just a reminder that Trump was quick to speak out against Meryl Streep but has yet to do so about the white nationalists that support him. — Cher (@thecherness) January 9, 2017

Calling Meryl Streep “overrated” is as absurd as saying well ahh, umm… I don’t know… perhaps… Donald Trump for President?#MerylStreephttps://t.co/GFBneJGAyK — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 9, 2017

I’m with #Meryl — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 9, 2017

What a small, small man. SAD! https://t.co/xq3nV23YRC — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 9, 2017

Trump’s response to Meryl Streep–childish, churlish, petulant–is exactly why most Americans fear his presidency. Emtoionally unqualified. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2017

Trump takes the bait & calls #MerylStreep overrated?! Please Pres-Elect. Don’t make this into the WWF which is fun but not presidential — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 9, 2017

Trump says Meryl Streep is overrated. Well, she’s no Scott Baio! — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 9, 2017

Fascists used to have a much better sense of humour about Hollywood actors mocking them 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8vcrWdg34L — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 9, 2017

Let 2017 go down as the year that a Golden Globes acceptance speech inspired a public feud with an incoming U.S. president. These are strange times we live in.

[via: Twitter]