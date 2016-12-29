They left following increasing contact with the outside world, and after the departure from the island of many of the young men following the First World War.

The death of four men from flu, and crop failures in the 1920s, also played a part in the decision by the residents to petition the UK Government to bring them to the mainland.

Earlier this year, the last surviving resident of St Kilda, Rachel Johnson, died at the age of 93 in a nursing home in Clydebank. She was eight when the remaining 36 residents were evacuated by HMS Harebell.

Until now, the oldest known record of the population dated from 1822. The 18th century census was discovered among the papers of Clan Maclachlan during cataloguing by the National Register of Archives for Scotland (NRAS), the branch of the National Records of Scotland which holds historical papers held in private hands.

Alison Rosie, NRAS registrar, said the document made it possible to trace individuals back 50 years earlier than the next surviving census.

Donald Maclauchlan of Clan Maclachlan said the document was among a hoard of papers in around 13 large boxes. He said he “called in the professionals” when he realised what was there and it took the NRAS team a year-and-a-half to catalogue the papers.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which owns the islands, a double Unesco world heritage site, warned recently the bird populations are falling on the islands.

A spokesman added: “It’s very familiar that seabirds were part of the staple diet of the islanders and oil products and feathers from seabirds were a major part of the islands’ economy.”

The only regular inhabitants today are conservation workers and around a dozen defence workers manning a missile-tracking base. However, St Kilda is a popular destination for cruise ships, with over 5,000 visitors last year.