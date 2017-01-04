Gadgets have always been targeted at the young and tech-savvy, with the latest inventions often baffling early adopters’ parents. But a new wave of high-tech products for the elderly, from connected canes to intelligent hearing aids, is now making waves at the world’s largest technology fair.

French walking stick makers Fayet, which has been manufacturing canes since 1909, has created a next-generation walking stick that monitors its users as they move and alerts caretakers if they have a fall. It is also fitted with software that over time learns its owners’ walking habits and can send a message to relatives and healthcare professionals if they change dramatically.

The cane, which is currently a prototype due to launch in the next six months, comes amid a growing presence of technology for seniors at the Consumer Electronics Show, an annual technology event in Las Vegas, with the boom indicating that the technology world is finally waking up to the needs of seniors.

The market for such products is expected to become ever more significant as populations age across the developed world. Fayet’s robot walking stick was joined by numerous other gadgets for elderly people, including the world’s first internet-connected hearing aid and one that can be controlled with an iPhone.