Having launched two and a half years ago, the company has come under fire for failing to deliver on its ambitious promises. Its team of more than 1,000 employees, which include former Tesla, Apple, Google, BMW and Nasa staff, will have been hoping to allay fears with the announcement.

But critics were left unconvinced that Faraday Future, backed generously by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting, can overcome its financial and management problems.

Just weeks before it unveiled the maiden product two top executives left the company, following resignations by six more in recent months. And in November it stopped work on a $1bn production plant in Las Vegas amid reports that was tens of millions of dollars in debt.