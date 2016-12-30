Cesare Prandelli has resigned as Valencia manager, becoming the latest in a long line of coaches who failed to turn around the fortunes of the iconic Spanish club.

Los Che released an official statement on Friday announcing the news:

Cesare Prandelli has communicated to Valencia Club de Futbol his irrevocable decision to resign from his position as coach, as of Friday, December 30th. ‘Voro’ Gonzalez will take over in charge of the first team squad. Valencia CF director Anil Murthy and sporting director Jesus García Pitarch will hold a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva on Saturday, December 31st, at 10 a.m.

Sky Sports’ Guillem Balague took a closer look at the motivation behind the Italian’s decision:

Prandelli put club in a corner. Either they got 4 players by his chosen deadline or he went. Blackmail? Search 4 authority? Protect himself? — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 30, 2016

So Prandelli decided enough was enough… Italian coach felt his authority was diminished and has resigned #whatNow — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 30, 2016

Prandelli took charge of Valencia in September, becoming the 10th man to coach the Andalusian club since Unai Emery’s departure in 2012. Only one of his predecessors lasted more than a year in charge of the squad.

Valencia have struggled for years, failing to reach the lofty expectations that usually come with the club. Los Che traditionally challenge for one of La Liga’s UEFA Champions League spots every year, but the side has fallen on hard times since Peter Lim became a majority owner of the club in 2014.



Denis Doyle/Getty Images



Prandelli couldn’t turn the tide, and following the 3-2 loss against Real Sociedad in La Liga on December 10, Valencia sit in 17th place, tied with Sporting Gijon on 12 points.

Football writer Sid Lowe was one of many shocked at Prandelli’s decision:

Bloody hell. Prandelli resigns at Valencia. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) December 30, 2016

Sport Witness shared this short video, showing some fans applauding the veteran manager during his departure:

Prandelli quite literally waving goodbye to Valencia, met by applause. pic.twitter.com/XRfAr2YUJO — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) December 30, 2016

Prandelli enjoyed a fantastic spell as Fiorentina boss between 2005 and 2010, and he took the job as Italy national team manager upon his departure from Florence. At the time, the Azzurri were in a bit of a slump, but he shocked everyone by guiding the team to the final of UEFA Euro 2012, restoring the side’s pride.

He replaced compatriot Roberto Mancini at Galatasaray in 2012 but was sacked less than half a season into the job, with the Turks disappointing in the Champions League.

Prandelli’s last outing with Valencia was the Copa del Rey win over Leganes on December 21. He took time off after he was sacked at Galatasaray and could do so again.