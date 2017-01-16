It then passed to Agnew’s, London, before being sold privately in 1989. Its current owner, a woman from Philadelphia, now hopes to sell the work to raise money for research into the painter and his legacy. Sotheby’s have estimated it at $2-3m.

It is one of the items still missing from Charles I collection, after Charles II made a concerted effort to recover some of the works once he was reinstated to the throne.

The Royal Academy will this year stage a blockbuster exhibition reuniting many of the works, using old inventories to track down paintings from other public institutions and private owners.

Last year, Sotheby’s sold Gentileschi’s Danaë to the J. Paul Getty Museum in LA for a record $30.5m.

George Wachter, chairman of Sotheby’s North America, said the “amazing” painting was particularly striking for its modern look, calling it a “super rare and beautiful” example of the artist’s best work.

“Obviously someone, maybe in the 19th century, wanted to be prudish and took off the breast,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for someone to own a work by this super important artist which can easily hang in your home.

“There’s something so immediate and striking and modern about it.”

The auction house will frame the painting in black to match its original presentation, after finding the detail in an original inventory from Charles I’s day.

The sale will take place in New York on January 25.