Lord Snowdon, who died last week, was fashionable and artistic. In the Sixties, this often involved wearing black (or, occasionally, white) polo-neck jerseys in formal settings. I remember hearing a news story on the radio at the time which revealed that Lord Snowdon had been refused entry to a posh New York restaurant because he was wearing just such a polo-neck rather than a tie. The British slant was to mock the Americans: if you aspire to grandeur, you must admit members of the Royal family (Lord Snowdon was at that time married to Princess Margaret) to your premises.

But I have now come to see that the New York restaurant was brave and right. Although there is, perhaps, nothing notably offensive about the black polo-neck, the point about the jacket-and-tie rule was that it restrained men – particularly white men from northern Europe and North America – from our natural tendency to look appalling. Something about having to have a collar, and a piece of cloth inside it, prevented sartorial mayhem. Lord Snowdon himself may have looked very dapper, but innovators like he opened the floodgates to T-shirts and shorts and trainers, thus, over time, destroying the sense of occasion which used to make good restaurants, hotels and theatres glamorous. As Shakespeare put it: “Untune that string, and hark what discord follows.”