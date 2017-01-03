During the trial, Parsons issued an apology, but despite the damning footage, he denied there was any racist aspect to the incident. “I am very sorry to Mr Sylla, but I was not racist in any way,” he said, looking Mr Sylla in the eye.

He admitted to preventing him from entering the carriage but claimed the racist chants had come from another carriage.

Under French law, the four faced maximum jail terms of up to seven years and a €100,000 (£85,000) fine on charges of “voluntary violence aggravated due to its racist nature”.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Sylla said “I haven’t forgiven them and won’t forgive them”. He said he had struggled to recover from the traumatic incident.

“It’s something that hurts me. I am taking medication, I see a psychologist. It has disrupted my professional life. All that is because of them,” he told BFMTV.

The judge ordered the four men to pay €10,000 in collective compensation to Mr Sylla, and €500 individually.

All of the men except Fairbairn were banned in 2015 from Chelsea and England football matches for the maximum of five years by a UK magistrates court. Fairbairn was given a three-year banning order.