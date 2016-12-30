Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has fuelled rumours of a transfer move for Bayern Munich general Arturo Vidal after reports emerged the Italian met his former Juventus charge in preparation for a £38 million bid.

The Sun‘s Tom Sheen and Emanuele Giulianelli wrote Conte is keen to stage a reunion with the Chile international after being rebuffed in his pursuit of AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

It’s said Roma insisted on a £51.5 million price tag to sell primary Blues midfield target Nainggolan, leaving Conte to turn his attention to his former Turin talisman.

Eurosport UK noted Oscar’s £60 million sale to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG allowed them to fund a mid-season move for Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti‘s general:

The Sun also provided quotes from Vidal, who detailed the relationship he shares with Conte in March of this year: “If I go to war I would take Conte with me – we will see what happens.”

Vidal has only recently made his way back into Bayern‘s starting XI following a shaky period, but the Chilean held his calm when speaking respectfully of Ancelotti‘s decision, per Edu Herrero of Spanish newspaper AS:

It’s fine that they criticise me when I play badly…they haven’t criticised me at all year. I try to do the best possible. It’s not a problem, Ancelotti is the number one and with him we can win the Champions League. From January onward games are coming that I’m looking ford to. I’m not going to Chile [over Christmas], I need to rest. I have 15 days to recuperate well. It’s been an almost perfect year, with four titles. Only the Champions League is missing and we want it this season.

The South American star casts the figure of a man happy in his current conditions, but speculation will inevitably swirl following suggestions of a private encounter with the manager under whom he enjoyed his surge in standards.

Gianluca Di Marzio reporter David Amoyal pointed to Vidal as a player so valuable to former club Juve that the Serie A champions have failed to promote a presence of the same stature since:

Vidal moved to the Allianz Arena from Turin in the summer of 2015 and has since scored 10 goals in 69 appearances for the Bundesliga titans, per Transfermarkt.

The 29-year-old recently displayed the value he holds to Bayern after posting footage of himself keeping fit during Germany’s winter break with some seaside activities:

Conte‘s previous relationship with Vidal means he of any manager may have a genuine chance of luring the Chilean away from Bavaria, but Bayern will be difficult negotiators to take his talents in January.

The Blues may also look at sewing the seeds for a summer move later this year, but following Oscar’s exit, an immediate replacement would undoubtedly be the preferred outcome.