According to Tianjin Quanjian president Shu Yuhui, the club have agreed personal terms with Chelsea forward Diego Costa over a potential summer transfer.

“We have managed to find an economic agreement with the entourage of Diego Costa, but Chelsea has stated that no one will be sold before June,” he said, per Calciomercato.com.

It was also noted by Yuhui that the Chinese Super League outfit have made similar progress with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, there are no plans on the manager’s part to make peace with his star forward and even if Costa does win his place back in the team, Chelsea are likely to take decisive action over his future come the end of the campaign.

“[Roman] Abramovich does not want to sell Costa this month and weaken Conte’s squad as they chase the Premier League title,” it’s suggested by Law, who also noted the forward has been offered an annual salary of £30 million to move to China. “But Conte is expected to give the green light to Costa’s sale in the summer, when he can bring in a top-class replacement.”



In the report, it’s noted Chelsea tried to sign Real Madrid man Alvaro Morata and Everton star Romelu Lukaku in the summer. Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez is said to be a genuine target for the Blues.

Even so, replacing Costa’s influence at the point of the attack would be a difficult process. Georgie Bingham of TalkSport thinks his absence could have a damaging impact on their title pursuit:

If this Costa story is as big as the last half hour suggests I’m saying exciting title race ahead. Chelsea’s only lack of depth is upfront. — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) January 13, 2017

Not only has Costa netted 14 goals and notched five assists in the Premier League this season, he has set the tone on the pitch in a positive way. The 28-year-old is combative, hard-working and possesses underrated technical ability; for all their star players, Chelsea are a much less fearsome proposition without the forward.

It’ll be fascinating to see whether clubs in China can still fund these lucrative deals come the summer. As reported by the Daily Telegraph’s Ben Rumsby recently, the country’s government have vowed to prevent “irrational investment” in players and to “regulate and restrain high-priced signings and make reasonable restrictions on players’ high incomes.”

Dominic Solanke Set for Exit



According to Law, Chelsea’s teenage forward Dominic Solanke will not sign a new contract with the club and has told friends he will leave at the end of the current season.

In the report, it’s noted that Chelsea could receive up to £5 million in compensation should the 19-year-old agree to move to another team in England. However, if he was to head to a foreign league, the amount owed to the Blues could be as little as £300,000.

Solanke has shone in the Chelsea youth setup and earlier in the campaign he was on the bench for Conte’s side. However, it seems as though the striker feels a move is needed to kick-start his career.

Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones reported in November that Arsenal are one club keeping an eye on the situation:

Solanke spent the previous campaign on loan with Vitesse Arnhem but found it difficult to cement his place in the starting XI, scoring just seven goals in the Dutch top flight.

Chelsea have a wonderful academy setup, and their teams have enjoyed some brilliant successes down the years. But even the brightest prospects have found it tough to make the step into the first XI, and it’d be a huge shame if another rising star like Solanke was to slip through the net.