Chelsea are reportedly set to make a “surprise bid” for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente, with doubts emerging over the future of Michy Batshuayi. 

That’s according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, who has stated Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking to add depth to his squad in defence, midfield and attack; to address the latter, the Italian is said to be ready to swoop for Llorente, with the two having previously worked together at Juventus.

It’s also been reported by GianlucaDiMarzio.com that Llorente and Conte “could be reunited at Chelsea” with Batshuayi said to be a loan target for West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Llorente would be an intriguing option for the Blues. Here is a look back at some of his best moments for Juventus in 2013-14, his only season working alongside Conte:

