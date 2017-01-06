Chelsea are reportedly set to make a “surprise bid” for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente, with doubts emerging over the future of Michy Batshuayi.

That’s according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, who has stated Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking to add depth to his squad in defence, midfield and attack; to address the latter, the Italian is said to be ready to swoop for Llorente, with the two having previously worked together at Juventus.

It’s also been reported by GianlucaDiMarzio.com that Llorente and Conte “could be reunited at Chelsea” with Batshuayi said to be a loan target for West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Llorente would be an intriguing option for the Blues. Here is a look back at some of his best moments for Juventus in 2013-14, his only season working alongside Conte:

Since then, Llorente’s form has plummeted. He struggled for playing time during a one-season spell with Sevilla before joining Swansea in the summer. During his time in south Wales there’s been a slight upturn in form, netting six goals in 17 Premier League appearances.

It’s easy to see why Conte may want to bring in the Spain international as a back-up option. Not only is Llorente experienced and a player he knows well, but stylistically the Spaniard offers something different to Batshuayi; Llorente is an expert at holding the ball up and bringing team-mates into the game.

Per FourFourTwo’s Seb Stafford-Bloor, although Swansea have struggled this season, he’s shown the right type of attitude:

Worth saying that Llorente’s attitude has been excellent. He’s pressed hard, tracked runners into his own half – lots of good stuff. — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) January 3, 2017

When asked about a possible transfer recently, the Spaniard played down any speculation. “The truth is that I know nothing,” he said, per Law. “Today I focus solely on Swansea in the complicated situation ahead.”

If Llorente was to come in, it’d paint an even bleaker picture for Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge. The striker has failed to start a single Premier League game since joining from Marseille in the summer and even when Diego Costa was recently suspended for the clash with Bournemouth, Conte opted not to use his only other senior centre-forward.



Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Batshuayi has yet to start a league game under Conte.

According to Law, despite interest in Llorente, Chelsea do not want to send the Belgium international out on loan as they “believe it would be better for his development to stay with their first-team squad.”

Early on in the campaign, the Belgium international impressed with some brilliant cameos off the bench. However, ESPN FC’s Liam Twomey can understand why Conte has chosen not to utilise the 23-year-old in the current 3-4-3 setup:

The consensus on Batshuayi from people I’ve spoken to is he’s not a natural No.9. Works much better with a strike partner #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 26, 2016

Who would be a better backup for Costa for the rest of the season? Who would be a better backup for Costa for the rest of the season? Llorente

Batshuayi Total votes: 25

While Llorente is not a direct replacement for Costa, it’s easy to see how he could have an impact under Conte. The Blues have not been in losing positions often this season, although late in games, the Spaniard’s physicality and poaching instincts would be very difficult to handle if they were chasing a goal.

Should Chelsea swoop for him, Llorente has a big decision to make. At his age, getting regular football is surely important and slowly there are signs of him warming to the challenge at the Liberty Stadium. With the Blues, he’d spend a lot of time on the fringes, although he would be part of a squad pushing for the Premier League title.