Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly considering a surprise move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, while Fiorentina hope to sign youngster Federico Bernardeschi to a new deal before the Blues can make a move.

According to The Sun (h/t Calciomercato’s Steve Mitchell), current Chelsea backup striker Michy Batshuayi has failed to impress Conte, and the Italian has turned his attention to Llorente, who he previously worked with at Juventus.

The tall Spaniard joined the Bianconeri from Athletic Bilbao and proved a fine fit for the 3-5-2 formation Conte used in Turin. Here are some of his top highlights from his time in Turin:

