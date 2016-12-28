Chelsea are said to have made a significant move in the race for Atalanta starlet Franck Kessie, with reports suggesting the Blues have lodged a €25 million (£21.3 million) bid.

That’s according to France Football (h/t Sport Witness), who suggest Chelsea are now at the head of a glut of clubs looking to land the 20-year-old midfielder. In the report it’s suggested Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho spoke to the player in November about his brilliant beginning to the season too.

Indeed, Kessie has taken Serie A by storm in 2016-17, helping La Dea launch a surprise challenge for the European spots. Here’s a look at what he can offer:

The standard of his displays has left plenty excited about what the Ivory Coast international can accomplish in years to come. ESPN FC’s David Amoyal rates Kessie highly:

Kessie is one of the most exciting prospects in Serie A, great phsycal tools and plays with a lot of confidence https://t.co/a9Cf7ZLui4 — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 27, 2016

The vibrancy and dynamism in the midfielder’s play is the first thing that resonates when watching him strut his stuff for Atalanta. Kessie is an effervescent linchpin at the crux of the side, capable of contributing in all three thirds of the field due do his unyielding work rate.

Kessie can win tackles, surge through gaps to open up attacks on the counter and, with six league goals already this season, has shown a maturity in his decision-making.



Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Kessie has excelled for Atalanta this term.

Per Bleacher Report’s Adam Digby, when up against elite opposition this season, frailties have been opened up in Kessie’s game:

Franck Kessiè is being taken to school. Kid has a bright future but Marchisio & Pjanić giving him a lesson in midfield play here — Adam Digby (@Adz77) December 3, 2016

But that’s no great surprise for a youngster playing in his first full season in Serie A. If a club like Chelsea were to secure him, while there would be excitement over Kessie’s potential, he wouldn’t be playing a role as significant as his current one at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

The Blues have N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas to call upon in the middle of the park as things stand, meaning a move to Stamford Bridge would limit Kessie’s minutes. However, they’re three fine players to learn from for a young midfielder, especially under the guidance of Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Hakan Calhanoglu Scouted



TF-Images/Getty Images



According to Simon Jones of MailOnline, Chelsea had scouts run the rule over Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu last week.

The Turkey international has blossomed into a key man for Bayer in recent years and has started the current season well, with four goals and four assists in the Bundesliga. Here’s a glimpse at what he could bring to Stamford Bridge:

The 22-year-old has refined his skills under manager Roger Schmidt to great effect and is now consistently at the creative hub of the Leverkusen side.

Calhanoglu is a sharp cerebral talent, able to locate pockets of space easily between the lines and impact the play through the middle and on either flank. Additionally, there’s no more dangerous player in world football with a dead ball at his feet.

As well as his encouraging domestic form, Calhanoglu has also shown he can make an impression in the UEFA Champions League, as noted by OptaCan:

13- Hakan Calhanoglu has been involved in more goals than any other midfielder in the Champions League since 14-15 (5 goals,8 assists). Star pic.twitter.com/oEU8v7awos — OptaCan (@OptaCan) December 8, 2016

With Oscar set to leave Stamford Bridge midseason for Shanghai SIPG, Conte may feel his side are a little short of depth in the attacking-midfield positions. So a move for Calhanoglu wouldn’t be too outlandish a proposition.

Stylistically, Calhanoglu could do a similar job, too. Like Oscar, the Turkey international is at his best playing behind the centre-forward, although he is adaptable in the position and manner in which he can be utilised. However, Leverkusen would surely be reluctant to cash in next month unless they were in receipt of a huge sum of money.