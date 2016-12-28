Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Chelsea are said to have made a significant move in the race for Atalanta starlet Franck Kessie, with reports suggesting the Blues have lodged a €25 million (£21.3 million) bid.

That’s according to France Football (h/t Sport Witness), who suggest Chelsea are now at the head of a glut of clubs looking to land the 20-year-old midfielder. In the report it’s suggested Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho spoke to the player in November about his brilliant beginning to the season too.

Indeed, Kessie has taken Serie A by storm in 2016-17, helping La Dea launch a surprise challenge for the European spots. Here’s a look at what he can offer:

