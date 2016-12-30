Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly set to offer Alessio Romagnoli a new contract in an attempt to stave off interest from Chelsea.

It’s suggested by Calciomercato.com that the Serie A side want to add an extra year to the defender’s deal, which means he would be tied down until 2021. While it’s noted there aren’t any significant concerns about Romagnoli leaving the San Siro, the club are wary of the Blues’ interest.

Here’s a reminder of why so many consider the Milan man as the finest defensive prospect in Italian football:

Previous articleCharlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY