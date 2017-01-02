Chelsea striker Diego Costa has admitted he was set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer for former club Atletico Madrid.

There was speculation surrounding the forward ahead of the campaign, having endured a difficult second season with the Blues. This term, he’s been a player reborn, helping Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table and finding his edge in front of goal again.

However, Costa has revealed things could have been a lot different in 2016-17, per Ian Baker of the Daily Telegraph:

Could I have gone in the summer? Yes, yes. I was about to leave. I was about to but, well, I’m happy here as well and that’s that. Did I want to go? Yes, yes. I had the possibility to go to Atletico, because of a few things, the family, the life I have there but not because of Chelsea, because, here, there’s a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I’m here very happy, I’m very content.



As noted in the piece, there were strong links with a return to Madrid, where Costa is adored by the Vicente Calderon crowd; the striker was a force of nature up top for the Spanish outfit in 2013-14, helping the team to a shock Liga title triumph before departing for the Blues.

In his first season at the Bridge, Costa was part of another title-winning side, and while last term was one to forget, per Squawka Football, he’s been at his indomitable best as of late:

No player in Europe's top 5 leagues has been directly involved in more goals this season than Diego Costa (19). 14 goals

5 assists

New Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has helped the striker rediscover his swagger. Last term, there were occasions when the forward lacked focus at the point of the attack, and he often seemed preoccupied with tussling with opponents; this season, there’s a refreshed determination to stick the ball in the back of the net.

The Blues fans are delighted to see this version of Costa back, and he has been the Premier League’s standout player so far this season.

Atletico would love to see him return, although given his stellar showings for Chelsea, they look to have missed their opportunity.

Arsenal Join Steven N’ Zonzi Race



According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, Arsenal will offer stiff competition to Chelsea in the pursuit of Sevilla star Steven N’Zonzi.

“It appeared that N’Zonzi would have a straight choice to make between City and Chelsea,” Fissler wrote, before noting that after a difficult December, the Gunners boss is considering adding to his midfield options.

In the report, it is suggested that Sevilla have accepted it’s very unlikely they will be able to keep hold of the Frenchman in the January window. As well as the aforementioned two sides, Manchester City and Juventus have also been noted as potential suitors.

Having spent time in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, N’Zonzi isn‘t a name that will quicken too many pulses if he were to join. However, as these numbers from OptaJose show, he has improved on the ball a lot since making the switch to Andalusia:

1533 – Steven N’Zonzi has completed more passes than any other La Liga player this season (all competitions). Obelisk. pic.twitter.com/YfJL7c8J8f — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 28, 2016

In addition, N’Zonzi has been a defensive colossus throughout his career. His rangy physique allows him to win headers and nick the ball off opponents in dangerous areas; so far this season in La Liga, he has averaged 1.4 tackles and 1.4 interceptions every game, per WhoScored.com.

For Chelsea, he would be a smart addition, especially given the robustness and defensive commitment Conte demands from all of his players. However, it seems as though the Blues aren‘t the only side who feel they could do with a midfielder of his calibre in the January window.