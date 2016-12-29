VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Monaco midfielder and reported Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko has outlined his desire to stay put in January despite speculation over his future.

The rumbustious 22-year-old has been a key cog in the Monaco machine this season, with the team mounting a serious challenge for the Ligue 1 title and progressing into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Bakayoko seems content with life with Monaco as a result.

“I won’t leave Monaco this winter, that’s a certainty. I don’t want to leave,” said the France youth international to Martin Mosnier of Eurosport (h/t Ian Holyman of ESPN FC). “Of course the Premier League makes you dream, but I have no reason to leave this winter. Right now, I have two ambitions: finish champions of France and go as far as possible in the Champions League.”

Per Holyman, the player has been linked with both the Blues and Manchester United.

While Monaco have been revered for their swaggering attacking play this season, Bakayoko has been a vital figure in ensuring there is balance at the hub of the side. Here’s what he can offer at his best:

