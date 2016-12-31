Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal on Boxing Day about a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Emanuele Giulianelli and Tom Sheen of the Sun, the Blues have made the midfielder their top target after giving up their pursuit of Radja Nainggolan, who Roma reportedly value at £51.5 million.

It’s suggested in the piece that Conte, Vidal and the player’s representatives discussed a possible move on Dec. 26, with the Blues set to make an offer in the region of £34 million, although Bayern will reportedly demand £40 million for the 29-year-old.

Having worked together at Juventus previously, Conte is well aware of Vidal’s talents and the player is attuned to the philosophies of the manager. Here’s a look at why the Blues boss is said to be so keen on bringing the midfielder to Stamford Bridge:

