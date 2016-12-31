Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal on Boxing Day about a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Emanuele Giulianelli and Tom Sheen of the Sun, the Blues have made the midfielder their top target after giving up their pursuit of Radja Nainggolan, who Roma reportedly value at £51.5 million.

It’s suggested in the piece that Conte, Vidal and the player’s representatives discussed a possible move on Dec. 26, with the Blues set to make an offer in the region of £34 million, although Bayern will reportedly demand £40 million for the 29-year-old.

Having worked together at Juventus previously, Conte is well aware of Vidal’s talents and the player is attuned to the philosophies of the manager. Here’s a look at why the Blues boss is said to be so keen on bringing the midfielder to Stamford Bridge:

In terms of multifaceted footballers, there aren’t many better than Vidal. The Chilean contributes in all phases of the field, whether that be screening the back four, wrestling control of the game from the opposition in the middle third of the pitch or bombing forward into dangerous areas up front.

Vidal left Juventus in the summer of 2015, and his influence was so huge he’s still yet to be fully replaced, as noted by David Amoyal of ESPN FC:

Rincon plays like a poor man’s Vidal, Juve has lacked that type of midfielder since King Arturo left- he’s also not cup tied — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 27, 2016

Chelsea’s midfield duo of N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic have been exceptional so far this season, although aside from the pair, Conte doesn’t have another combative option to call upon in the middle of the park. Cesc Fabregas, for all his class, can be a passenger when the team is out of possession.

The move might appeal to Vidal, who may be tempted by the chance to link up with Conte again and play in the Premier League. However, he’s vital to the Bayern cause, and it’s difficult to see the German champions sanctioning any sale.

Blues Fall Back in Michael Keane Race



Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images



According to Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail, Everton have overtaken Chelsea in the pursuit of Burnley defender Michael Keane.

It’s suggested the player will depart Turf Moor at the end of the season having decided not to enter negotiations over a new contract. The Blues are noted as admirers of the 23-year-old, although it’s likely he’ll end up at Goodison Park come the start of the 2017-18 season, according to Ladyman.

“Everton are seen as a progressive club where Keane can continue to learn his trade,” it’s noted. “A switch from Burnley to Goodison Park would also mean Keane could stay close to his family in the north west.”



PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images



The centre-back has been one of Burnley’s best performers since their return to the Premier League. While he can be a calming presence at the back with his anticipation and distribution, Keane also knows how to deal with a direct approach, per Squawka Football:

Michael Keane has made 118 clearances so far this season; no Premier League player has made more. Might be adding to that today… pic.twitter.com/NviEXBoEXi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 26, 2016

Is Keane good enough for Chelsea? Is Keane good enough for Chelsea? Yes

No Total votes: 13

The evolution of the Blues defensive structure has been fascinating to watch so far this season, with Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta forming a formidable trio at the base of the 3-4-3 setup. While they’ve all flourished, in reserve Chelsea don’t have players who are suited to playing that system.

Keane is sharp across the ground and decent on the ball, meaning he could potentially adapt to the setup. However, he needs minutes on the pitch to continue progressing, which may make Everton the more attractive proposition at this point in his career.