Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi is set to join the player exodus to the Far East and is preparing to sign for Chinese Super League team Tianjin TEDA.

According to Oliver Todd of the MailOnline, the long-standing servant will put pen to paper on a three-year deal worth £140,000 a week.

John Hutchinson of The Sun had previously reported the Nigerian had snubbed the chance to move to China in favour of a switch to Valencia. But, according to Todd, Tianjin “are now at the front of the queue.”

The 29-year-old had met with Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch over the Christmas period but did not confirm his intention to move to La Liga, per Todd.

“In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea’s permission, I met with him in London on Christmas Day,” said Pitarch. “I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it.”



Mikel is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, and adds his name to the list of talents switching from top-class European and South American football to the Chinese top division.

Antonio Conte has not included the midfielder in his plans this season, with Mikel out of the first-team picture and behind N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Cesc Fabregas and Nathaniel Chalobah in the pecking order. He has continued to train with the rest of the squad but a return to action at Stamford Bridge, where he has spent 11 years, has long-looked unlikely. Tianjin, who count former Sporting Lisbon midfielder Fredy Montero and ex-CSKA Moscow forward Wagner among their stars, are now offering a way out.

The midfield destroyer featured in 29 games in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League last term, according to WhoScored.com.



In other Blues news, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been given the “green light” to leave the Bridge on loan, as Brighton and Hove Albion stand by to capture the prodigy’s signature.

Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard reported the high-flying Championship outfit want to add the player to their squad after Loftus-Cheek failed to win a regular berth for the Blues under Conte. West Ham United are also interested in the youngster, but Conte wants to see the player guaranteed minutes.

Loftus-Cheek remains one of Chelsea’s brightest talents, and a quick tenure in the Championship would be perfect for his development needs.

Brighton are on the brink of history and stand on the edge of promotion to the Premier League, and the 20-year-old would surely help them climb up to the top tier.

The midfielder’s development curve has plateaued at Chelsea, and he must find a regular starting spot elsewhere, rather than remain stagnant in the reserves for the next six months.