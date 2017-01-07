Chelsea will reportedly offer striker Michy Batshuayi to Swansea City on loan in their bid to sign Spanish forward Fernando Llorente. Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is poised to remain at Stamford Bridge despite Premier League interest.

Gianluca Di Marzio reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote that the Blues remain in negotiations with the Swans as they look to land a winter deal for Llorente, with Batshuayi offered on temporary terms in an effort to sweeten the deal:

#Chelsea talks ongoing for Fernando Llorente. Batshuayi can be part of the deal, possible loan to Swansea. Not easy. #transfers #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte worked with Llorente at former club Juventus and seemingly wants to stage a reunion with his old charge, with whom he won the 2013-14 Serie A title, as well as the 2013 Supercoppa Italiana.

Conte addressed the media on Friday and said he is open to January signings if the right opportunity emerges, per Chelsea’s official Twitter account, although he did reveal the area in which he won’t be recruiting:

Conte confirms he does not need to sign any new central defenders. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2017

Batshuayi arrived at Stamford Bridge from Marseille for a fee of £33 million, per the Daily Star‘s Alex Harris, but his options under Conte look slim after failing to start a Premier League game this season.

Di Marzio’s David Amoyal cited this as the reason Batshuayi, despite his summer price tag, could benefit from a loan move, while Llorente may jump at the chance to make a quick upgrade in setting:

Conte didn’t even start Batshuayi when Diego Costa was suspended, makes sense to give him playing time in PL https://t.co/3ibdOKp6QZ — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) January 6, 2017

Swansea manager Paul Clement has only just arrived at the Liberty Stadium and may not be eager to lose any star players just yet, especially Llorente, who currently sits as the club’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League (six).

Both parties could benefit from the deal in that Batshuayi, who has been blocked by Premier League leading scorer Diego Costa (14), would benefit from the playing time, while Conte seeks more experienced forward cover.

Elsewhere, Mark Ashenden of Sky Sports reported Loftus-Cheek could be set for a Chelsea stay despite transfer interest emerging around the Stamford Bridge youngster this winter.

The 20-year-old has played just nine minutes in the Premier League this season, although it wasn’t long ago the club’s manager paid his starlet considerable praise, per Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella:

Conte on Loftus-Cheek: “I am sure that Ruben has great potential, now he is in our squad, but this season he had a few injuries.” #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 13, 2016

Stoke City are one club linked with the player, and when asked about a loan move for Loftus-Cheek, Potters boss Mark Hughes said, per Ashenden: “We are linked with lots of players and Chelsea have many out on loan already. I’m not saying yes or no but we’re looking if good players are available.”

Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard wrote West Ham United are also interested in the playmaker, who might need to leave his west London setting in order to make the next step in his development.