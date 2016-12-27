FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

As Roma star Radja Nainggolan is again being linked with a move to Chelsea, AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly on the Blues’ shortlist of possible replacements for Thibaut Courtois.

According to The Times (h/t The Sun‘s Anthony Chapman), Chelsea manager Antonio Conte remains infatuated with Nainggolan and will once more try to land the Belgian in January.

          

The 28-year-old turned down a move to London in favour of the Giallorossi in the summer, but Chelsea apparently won’t take no for an answer. Armed with an additional £60 million in funds thanks to the sale of Oscar, another attempt in January will reportedly follow.

Nainggolan has been linked with a move to Chelsea since before Conte took over as manager, as the Belgium international has impressed in Serie A for years. Here’s a look at some of his highlights:


Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

      

The combative midfielder is one of the best ball-winners in Serie A, but while he’s mostly known for his defensive prowess, Nainggolan is well rounded. He has superb passing range and athleticism, an incredible work rate and great finishing ability, both in and out of the box.

In many ways, Nainggolan is similar to Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal, a favourite of Conte when the two worked together at Juventus. It’s easy to see why Conte would want to add a player like that to his already formidable Chelsea side, and a pairing of the Belgian and N’Golo Kante would give the Blues an absurd wall in front of the defence.

But a transfer move seems as unlikely now as it did last summer. Nainggolan made it very clear he wanted to stay in Italy, and things haven’t changed, as he recently told FAN (h/t Het Laatste Nieuws‘ Kristof Terreur):

     

Previous articleVirgin accused of rip-off over costly advanced fares
Next articleEx-Argentine leader Kirchner charged, $633M frozen in corruption case
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY