Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has dismissed reports that Real Madrid could be set to move for Thibaut Courtois in the summer and played down the possibility of the Blues doing extensive business in January.

According to Chelsea’s official Twitter feed, he said:

Conte: ‘Thibaut Courtois is one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the world. He works very hard and he stays with us.’ #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2016

Conte: ‘He is a complete goalkeeper, a model goalkeeper. I think he’s fantastic.’ #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2016

Louise Hepburn of the Sun had reported in an exclusive that Real would move for Courtois at the end of the season, playing on the Belgian’s love for Spain and his desire to return to its capital.

Further, Conte is not anticipating many arrivals in January, per ESPN FC’s Liam Twomey:

Conte: “In January it’s always very difficult to buy because I think that every team thinks to keep their best players, not to sell” #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 30, 2016

Conte: “With the club we are thinking about the best way to face the rest of the season. Then we’ll take the best decision” #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 30, 2016

Per Twomey, he added: “I don’t like to spend money only to spend money. I prefer to buy players who are adapted to our system.”

The former Italy boss believes there will be no possibility of unsettling his squad with new arrivals, though, according to the Sun‘s Tom Sheen: “I don’t worry about this because when you have a good group, a new player can come into the group very easily. In a simple way.”

However, following Oscar’s departure to Shanghai SIPG, it seems Conte will look to his youth players to replace the Brazilian rather than dipping into the transfer market: “Kenedy and [Charly] Musonda have come back from their loan because they didn’t play a lot, so we think it’s important to stay with us and so we can evaluate the best situation for them and us.”

He added: “We have a lot of young players in the squad and I trust in them. With Ruben [Loftus-Cheek], [Nathaniel] Chalobah and also [Kurt] Zouma. If we can find the solution at home then it’s important to look around.”

While many Blues fans would likely have welcomed the prospect of a marquee signing to replace the midfielder, Chelsea have come under fire in recent years for the vast numbers of young players sent out on loan each season rather than given a chance at Stamford Bridge—it’s an encouraging sign they’re willing to look in-house to fill their need.

Looking ahead to Chelsea’s clash with Stoke City, the Italian urged his team to avoid complacency when they face the Potters on New Year’s Eve:

Conte: “Tomorrow we have a tough game against Stoke City & we must pay attention if we want to continue this run” #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 30, 2016

Per Sheen, he added: “I think the most important things in our head must be to continue to work very hard and be focused game by game. And remember this league is not easy and that we are doing very well.”

Chelsea have won their last 12 league games in succession, but Conte played down the notion Chelsea already have the title in the bag:

Conte says it’s very difficult to suggest the title is ours to lose as there is still another half of the season to play. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2016

He adds we have only six points more than the second-placed team and there is still a long way to go. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2016

He also believes the second half of the season could be difficult with teams likely to sit back and defend when they face the Blues, per Sheen:

I think in the first part of the season I always assume teams will be aggressive and put pressure on to come and win. When you face a team that stay at the top, sometimes you have a plan and you wait and stay more defensive. I hope to find games open and find the opponent open to play.

Indeed, as impressive as the Blues have been, the gap is hardly insurmountable at this stage, particularly if their title rivals take any points from them in the second half of the campaign.

Conte’s cautious approach should have its intended effect—to stop his players getting carried away and losing focus.

Stoke are winless in their last four games so Chelsea should have a strong chance of extending their winning streak to 13 games on Saturday.