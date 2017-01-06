Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former Army officer and chemical warfare expert, said such an attack may not kill many people, but would have a huge psychological impact. He said an attack need not use military grade chemical weapons, but could involve industrially available gases such as chlorine.

He said: “One of the challenges for Isil in this country is that actually doing an active shooter attack like in Paris is very difficult because they can’t get guns.

“For Isil that’s the preferred modus operandi and it’s not going to happen in this country. That’s why why they are keen to focus on asymmetric attacks, like chemical attacks.”