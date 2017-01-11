The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver Rueben Randle to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday.

Randle struggled in his brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles this past summer and was a casualty of the last round of cuts in the preseason. The 25-year-old spent his previous four seasons with the New York Giants, reeling in 57 receptions for 797 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns in 2015.

A second-round selection of the 2012 draft, Randle had 188 receptions for 2,644 yards and 20 touchdowns while playing in all 64 games of his four-season stretch with the Giants.

Randle is expected to vie for targets with Kevin White and Cameron Meredith, while free agents Alshon Jeffery and Marquess Wilson ponder their next potential landing spot.