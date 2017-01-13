CHICAGO, Jan. 13 (UPI) — Jake Arrieta will make $15.6375 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

The Chicago Cubs pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with the team Friday, according to Jon Heyman.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported that Arrieta’s agent Scott Boras was set to talk about a long-term contract extension with the team this month.

Arrieta, 30, owned an 18-8 record with 190 strikeouts and a 3.10 ERA in 31 games last season. The 2015 Cy Young Award winner made his first All-Star team in 2016. Arrieta made $10.7 million in 2016.

The Cubs also reached agreements with Hector Rondon and Justin Grimm Friday.