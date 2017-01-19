And there is work to do. Research from KPMG found the UK lags behind its peers when it comes to education, ranking 19th on the international stage. While we’ve stood still, we’ve seen countries such as France, Canada and Hong Kong take great leaps forward, making consistent improvements to their school systems.

Businesses, both large and small, have significant power in their gift to reskill the workforce and create new jobs as technology displaces them. As we have seen in countries like Germany, apprenticeships are an important career path.

Our own firm has been actively involved with the development of the new employer-led apprenticeship standards, known as “trailblazers”, and chaired the development of the specialist accounting and taxation standard. We are increasing the proportion of our student intake which comes from apprenticeships and have launched KPMG360˚, a new apprenticeship scheme offering talented school-leavers an alternative way into our profession.

The chief executives I speak to are passionate about the part they have to play in UK society, and in driving greater inclusion in business.

Leaving Davos, I feel strongly that Britain has a great future. Historically we have achieved far more proportionally than should be possible – we led the first industrial revolution. Working together we can also lead the fourth.

Simon Collins is chairman of KPMG in the UK