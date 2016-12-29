Presently youngsters have automatic anonymity when they appear in youth courts but this is not automatically applied if they appear at a crown court.

Under the proposals the report recommends the Ministry of Justice should consider amending the law to ensure youngsters have automatic anonymity when they appear in crown courts, if they are involved in criminal investigations and for their lifetime.

It states: “The current position seems unsatisfactory as the identity of a child suspect may be

reported during a police investigation before criminal court proceedings have even commenced. “This can then undermine any youth reporting restriction that later applies in court. Equally, once the child turns 18 years of age their name may once again be reported, which risks undermining their rehabilitation as their identity could be established on the internet even though a conviction may have become spent for criminal records purposes.”

The report also recommends sending teenage criminals to secure schools instead of prison, where they will be taught English and Maths lessons.

The Ministry of Justice has said it will build two new secure schools where the priority will be teaching under-18 year olds English, Maths and about health issues to stop reoffending.