“The lack of political will to offer asylum or reunify separated children and families, means these human beings, who have survived years of war, violence and deadly journeys to safety – are now freezing to death on Europe’s doorstep.

“These men, women and children need immediate access to warm, dry shelter, no matter what country they’ve fled…it is clear the EU’s policy has failed and there is a total inability to plan ahead.”

Serbia lies on the so-called Balkans Route, which has been used by hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees to enter Europe.

According to Save the Children, up to a hundred migrants and refugees enter Serbia every day, with many heading to Belgrade, where the charity has set up an aid hub.