In the last year, overall consumption of fruit and vegetables among children has dropped sharply, from 3.5 to 3.2 portions.

In November research found six in ten breakfast cereals have half the recommended daily sugar intake for a three year old.

Kellogg’s Frosties, Crunchy Nut Cornflakes and Coco Pops had the highest sugar levels, with at least 35g of sugar in each 100g – around nine teaspoons.

PHE has launched a free new app which helps highlight how much sugar, saturated fat and salt can be found in everyday food and drink that children consume.

It works by scanning the barcode of a product to help parents make more informed choices as they shop.

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE, said: “Children have far too much sugar, and a lot of it is before their first lesson of the day.

“It’s crucial for children to have a healthy breakfast, but we know the mornings in a busy household can be fraught.

“That’s why we’ve developed our Be Food Smart App, taking some of the pressure off parents and helping them to choose healthier food and drink options for their children.”

Health officials said recommended breakfast foods included plain cereals such as porridge, wholewheat biscuits or shredded wholewheat, fruits and berries, low-fat lower sugar yoghurt, and wholegrain toast with low-fat spread.

PHE said children should be given water or semi-skimmed milk.

If parents wanted to provide fruit juice, it should be limited to 150ml and be consumed with food to protect the teeth, officials said.

Simon Stevens, the head of the NHS last week urged parents to make changes to their daily routines, to improve the long-term health of their children.