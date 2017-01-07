In July last year the NHS announced a five-year overhaul of mental health services after its chief executive admitted that only one in four children are receiving their support they need.

However, every former Health Secretary from last 20 years has described mental health provision in Britain as a “stain on our country”.

In an open letter last year, they said: “Despite promised increases in funding, mental health trusts are still suffering cuts.

“Suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 45, people in crisis are still routinely shunted across the country in search of a hospital bed, children with eating disorders are too often turned away from services, and there is a growing mental health crisis among young women.”