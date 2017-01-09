The Chinese health ministry previously asked all hospitals to stop “electrical stimulation” for internet addiction, local media reported in 2009.

China has more than 710 million Internet users, and around 23 percent are under 19, according to Government figures released last summer. Some estimates suggest that 10 percent of Chinese youth could be addicted to the web.

Internet bootcamps came under the spotlight in China after a 15-year-old boy died less than 24 hours after arriving at one facility in 2009. He was allegedly beaten to death.

They were at the centre of controversy again in September last year when multiple reports said a teenage girl tied her mother to a chair and starved her to death in revenge for sending her to a camp.

The centres are widely reported to use violence, abuse, and military-style methods. There are said to be up to 250 such centres in China, all of which operate in legal grey areas.

The new regulations have been released for consultation until February 6.

