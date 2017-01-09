China has condemned meetings between Taiwan’s leader and senior Republicans in the US, while a state-run newspaper warned Donald Trump that Beijing would “take revenge” if he ditched Washington’s long held commitment to the ‘One China’ policy.

The angry response comes after Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president, met with senator Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, as she transited in the US on a trip to Central America on Sunday.

While there was no meeting with the president-elect – a move which would have enraged China – the talks during Ms Tsai’s stopover in Houston drew an angry response from a foreign ministry official in Beijing.