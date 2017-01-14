Princess Diana’s ring was not, in fact, bespoke, because the Prince chose it from the jeweller’s catalogue, possibly because it reminded him of a sapphire and diamond brooch bought from Garrard by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria, and now owned by the Queen.

One of the ledgers kept in the company vault contains the invoice for Diana’s engagement ring, though the company is too protective of its customers’ privacy to divulge how much Prince Charles paid for it in 1981.

Today the smallest version of the Diana-style ring starts at £5,000, though you would need to spend rather more if you wanted the same-sized sapphire as the original.