The note was an internal memo, not for public release, the official told the paper, adding it was sent “because there has previously been incidents of the meteorological administration and the environmental protection ministry frequently releasing different information about the smog”.

The county and city authorities may continue to release fog alerts for low visibility, the notice said.

The National Meteorological Administration declined to comment when telephoned by Reuters.

The instruction has drawn ire from online commentators who ask why weather authorities are not allowed to post smog warnings.

“The meteorological administration fought the environmental protection ministry and lost,” the Nanjing Meteorological Institute said on its official Weibo account.

“Thus, early warnings about smog, a kind of meteorological calamity, cannot be issued by the meteorological administration,” it said.

Earlier this month, Beijing issued its highest fog alert while only issuing the second highest level for smog, which raised questions from some living in the city.

The episode of smog which blanketed cities, disrupting flights, port operations and schools, was caused by increased coal use for winter heating and unfavourable weather conditions, authorities said at the time.