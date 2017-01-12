Chinese New Year falls in 2017 on Saturday January 28, but for London the main Chinese New Year celebrations are on Sunday January 29.

As usual, London’s celebrations – marking the Year of the Rooster in 2017 – are set to be the biggest in the world outside of Asia and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the West End to mark the occasion.

London’s Chinese New Year Parade

London’s Chinese New Year celebrations centre on the parade, which will be a riotous, colourful celebration of Chinese music, dance and acrobatics.

Precise details for the 2017 event have not been fully confirmed, but it is expected to start at 10am and take a route along Charing Cross Road and Shaftesbury Avenue before reaching Chinatown. If the format follows previous years, an official opening ceremony, expected to take place at midday in Trafalgar Square, will be followed by various performances. Expect to see acrobatics, traditional dance, theatre and song recitals by artists visiting from China specifically for the occasion.









Beyond the main performance areas, there will be plenty to see and do throughout Chinatown, with craft stalls and food stands open during the day and the district’s numerous restaurants set to be particularly lively.

Activities falling within the official celebrations programme are free to attend, and although these events round off at 6pm, there should be other activities in Chinatown until later in the evening.

What is Chinese New Year?

For those unfamiliar with the celebration and its significance, it’s worth brushing up on some facts before joining the party. Also known as the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year marks the turn of the Chinese calendar, which is lunisolar. This means Chinese New Year falls on different dates each year. In 2018, the year of the dog, Chinese New Year will begin on February 16.

Whatever date Chinese New Year falls on, celebrations typically commence on Chinese New Year’s Eve and continue until the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month.



A gateway to London’s Chinatown



What is the Year of the Rooster?

The rooster is the tenth of the 12 animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac. After 2017, the next Year of the Rooster will be 2029. People born in this year are said to be honest, ambitious and attractive, but can be prone to impatience and selfishness.

Chinese New Year London events and activities

A range of special, themed events, activities and exhibitions will complement Chinese New Year celebrations in London this year.

Dim sum chain Ping Pong is again celebrating Chinese New Year with a limited-edition menu. From January 17 to February 11, its restaurants will offer specials including seafood treasure dumpings, finished with edible gold glitter, and a Fire Rooster cocktail made of red rum, blood orange liqueur, yuzu and karma tea.

From January 27 to 29, the Coca-Cola London Eye will host a range of special events to mark the occasion. Visible throughout the city will be the landmark’s themed light show – the attraction will unleash a specially designed red and gold lightshow every hour from 4pm during the weekend – while immediately around the attraction visitors can expect to be entertained by Dragon dancers and the appearance of characters from Kung Fu Panda.



In the Shard, Hutong is one of the restaurants celebrating Chinese New Year this month



In the Shard, Hutong is on January 28 offering a Double Happiness set four-course menu for £88 per person (eight, of course, is considered a lucky number in China). Diners on the night will feast on raw seafood salad with sweet plum sauce, Shanghai wonton in chicken broth and spicy minced pork with string beans. Traditional entertainment will feature too, with a traditional lion dance held to ward off evil spirits on the night and a Chinese calligrapher available to provide guests with personalised mementos of their visit.

A new annual event timed to coincide with Chinese New Year, Chiswick’s Magical Lantern Festival is this year themed after ‘Explore the Silk Road’ and features a mass of life-sized and oversized lantern scenes that collectively represent this age-old trade route. Traversing the display, visitors will be transported from the Houses of Parliament to representations of landmarks and landscapes stretching from mainland Europe to Arabia and onwards to ancient China. There’s plenty to enjoy beyond these displays too, with a fun fair and ice rink on site and international street food on offer. The event runs from January 19 to February 26.

Recommended Chinese restaurants in London

From Sophie Campbell, our London expert

Y Ming (020 7734 2721; yming.co.uk) 35-36 Greek Street, W1: This place is small, friendly, not in the least bit interested in being hip and serves northern Chinese food, rather than the Cantonese you normally find in London. The vegetarian options are great and they do a pre-theatre menu for £12. Try the soft shell crab (£8.50) or the beef with coriander in a wrap (£11). They also say on the menu that if you want Peking Duck done properly it requires four hours’ notice, so that’s on my wish list.

And I do like dim sum at the Royal China on Queensway, Bayswater (020 7221 2535; rcguk.co.uk), partly because of the workmanlike servicing of huge circular tables full of Chinese families, business people and locals, and partly because they do great dumplings. (It’s also a favourite of Luke Dale-Roberts, widely regarded as South Africa’s best chef.) I’m a sucker for the Shaolin Monk Hotpot, which has lots of bean curd in it and I always hope will be thrown across the room by a martial artist, and they do the sublime Mango Pudding, loathed by everyone I know except me. I consider it right up there in the culinary pantheon with Jam Roly Poly. They’ve got a number of other sites in London. There’s a good one on Baker Street.