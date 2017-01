The People’s Daily deleted the tweet later in the day, but it could not prevent a stirring response on social media.

@HongKongHermit tweeted: “People’s Daily deleted the tweet, but screenshots are forever.”

Reddit user @tan_guan said: “This is awesome. Someone hates their job”.

A US-based social media producer for the People’s Daily said the puzzle was published by an editor who had not checked the post thoroughly, according to the Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.