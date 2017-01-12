Charity shops have also been boosted by the UK’s improving economy encouraging higher-quality clothing donations.

This means shoppers have become willing to pay more for vintage pieces, prompting shops to raise prices of premium items significantly in recent years.

Robin Osterley, chief executive at the Charity Retail Association, said: “This has been a bumper Christmas for charity shops as the stigma around buying used items as gifts is beginning to fall away.

A number of our members are also getting more into the vintage clothing market and this is providing very popular part of the sector. Yes, its certainly true that more value is being placed on charity goods, but if you can get a Versace dress for £45, say, that’s still great value, particularly in larger cities.”

Andrew Horton, Oxfam’s trading director, said: “These figures show that shoppers love what they find in Oxfam shops and support the charity’s work fighting extreme poverty and suffering around the world.

“I can’t thank the public enough for their support, and our volunteers and shop managers for their excellent work, over the past two months. “Thanks to them, Oxfam has been able to raise even more funds than expected to help poor people across the world, including in humanitarian crises like Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.”