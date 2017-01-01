The Church of England is being urged to use some of its “untapped resource” of 105,000 acres of land to build affordable housing.

A growing number of Christian denominations are disposing of underused or unused land, selling or donating it to developers and housing associations to build new homes, according to the charity Housing Justice.

The Church, which is one of the country’s biggest landowners, has identified 6,000 acres for development. Its property holdings were valued at just under £2bn at the end of 2015 in its last annual report, almost a third of the £6.7bn it owns in assets.

Housing Justice, which runs a national network of homeless night shelters, is also in talks with churches to lease their land for five years or more to allow for modular housing or “pop-up” homes to be erected. It is not just land, but also unused religious buildings which could be converted into houses.