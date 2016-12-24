CINCINNATI, Dec. 24 (UPI) — Optimism surrounded A.J. Green’s status before the Cincinnati Bengals eventually pulled the plug on the perennial Pro Bowl selection.

Green won’t play Saturday night when the Bengals battle the Houston Texans. He will also sit out for its Week 17 contest, according to multiple reports.

The stud wide receiver was limited in practice this week while recovering from a hamstring strain. On Saturday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals weren’t “so sure” that Green would play. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer later reported that doctors won’t clear Green for the contest.

Bengals docs won’t let AJ Green go today. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 24, 2016

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Green will also sit out next week. ESPN’s Bob Holtzman said that Bengals ownership made the final decision on its franchise player.

As much as AJ Green wants to play through hamstring injury, Bengals not expected to let him play in either of final two games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2016

“There are some unhappy people in the Bengals organization about how this A.J. Green situation was handled,” Holtzman said. “I’m told the offense had been preparing all week expecting Green to play and that neither the players nor the coaches knew anything different until last night. One source told me, “the rug got pulled out from under us.” I was told the decision was made by ownership.”

#Bengals WR AJ Green (hamstring) was adamant that he’s playing today. Now CIN isn’t so sure they can count on it. They may hold him out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2016

CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn reported this week that Green planned to play in the Week 16 contest.

Green suffered his hamstring injury in Week 11. The 28-year-old had 964 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is also sitting out this week with a back injury. The Bengals battle the Texans at 8:25 p.m. at NRG Stadium. Green was elected to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl, in as many seasons, earlier this week. He finishes the season 36 yards shy of 1,000 yards, the first time he has not eclipsed that plateau in his career.

Green currently ranks second on the Bengals’ All-Time receiving yards list, behind Chad Johnson’s 10,783 yards. Along with his 7,135 yards, he has 49 career scores. Green is signed through 2019 and is due $10.3 million in 2017.