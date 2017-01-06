Mr Hulme, 23, from Tooting, south London, died the following evening and Thomson was charged with his manslaughter.

The defendant, of Clapham, south London, appeared before the Old Bailey.

Relatives of the victim sat in court when he entered his guilty plea.

The court heard that the defendant had issues with his alcohol consumption and was exploring with counsellors whether they masked any underlying issues.

His lawyer Lisa Wilding QC noted he had “matters recorded against him” in the past.

She said: “Alexander Thomson recognises a custodial sentence will be the expected sentence following his guilty plea.

“He now abstains completely from alcohol.”

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing to March 10 to allow for a report to be compiled with Thomson given conditional bail.