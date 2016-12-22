For nurse Joanne McCusker form Salford, the cost was £340 to have a clamp removed from her car.

“In all my years of driving, I’ve missed one payment and that was only since they’ve removed the tax disc,” she told the BBC, adding that it is “a bit heavy-handed”.

“There could be another way, I’m sure, rather than have it clamped,” she said.

DVLA chief executive Oliver Morley said: “The law is that you pay your tax.

“The vast majority pay with no problem at all.”

The law change prompted 13-year-old schoolboy Harvey Millington to start a business sending out reminder tax discs to jog forgetful driver’s memories.

He sends out thousands of paper discs to motorists who run the risk of being hit with government fines when they forget to renew their tax or MOT.

Millington went on the make £100,000 from the reminders and promptly brought a three-acre patch of land for £40,000 so he could start a luxury camp site.